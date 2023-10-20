ACTIVITIES TO ENJOY AT HOME:
Spooktacular Story: "Two Heads"
(5:23 minutes)
Ms. Dionne, Austin Town Hall Park
Craft Project: Frankenstein Puppet
(3:05 minutes)
Ms. Yesenia, Portage Park
Fun with Food: Spooky Spider Bites
(3:13 minutes)
Christina, Wellness Division
Spooktacular Story: "The Green Ribbon" (4:13 minutes)
Ms. Nellie, Humboldt Park
Crafts: Sound-Responsive Mask
(4:09 minutes)
Justin Botz, Culture, Arts & Nature Department
Fun with Food: Frankenstein Avocado Toast
Wellness Division
Spooktacular Story: The Too-Scary Story (4:17 minutes)
ASL American Sign Language team, Special Recreation Division
Crafts: Spooky-Zine (4:49 minutes)
Marcus Davis, TRACE
Fitness: Monster Lifts- Family Boot Camp Class (8:43 minutes)
Wellness Division
Story: Spooky Story Soundscapes (13:05 minutes)
Culture, Arts & Nature Department
Create: How to Create a Hunted House in a Small Space (4:40 minutes)
Fitness: Harry Potter Themed Yoga Class
(8:24 minutes)
Wellness Division
First Aid: Camp Transylvania - First Aid Guide (6:34 minutes)
Lifeguarding Instructors, Aquatics Division
Dia De Los Muertos: Create decorations for an ofrenda (3:57 minutes)
Culture, Arts & Nature Department
Dia De Los Muertos: Rituals to honor ancestors
(3:57 minutes)
Peregrine Bermas and Abena Motaboli, Culture, Arts & Nature Department
Spooktacular Story: "La Llorona" (2:38 minutes)
Raquel Maldonado, Central Region Area Manager, at River Park
Spooktacular Story: "The Curse of El Coco" (7:17 minutes)
Jacquelyn Guerrero, Culture, Arts & Nature Department, at Northerly Island